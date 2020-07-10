Share:

In these days of a simmering summer, rain should come as a relief. Unfortunately, for the residents of Karachi, rainy days and their aftermath are nothing short of a nightmare, as the city faces a quagmire of flooding, weak infrastructure, and power outages.

The issues surrounding the country’s largest city become more prominent as the city recovers from the year’s first spell of monsoon rainfall. What should have been a welcome change in weather instead resulted in deaths, destruction of property and hours of load shedding. A three-year-old girl died after the wall of her home collapsed in Malir’s Shamsi society, and two men died after the roof of a house collapsed in Ibrahim Hyderi. There were reports of at least six other people, most of them minors, who were injured due to a collapse of infrastructure after the rain. This monsoon has also been followed by the worst power crisis the city has seen in years, with the duration of load shedding in different parts of the city reaching up to 14 hours. The outages continue despite customers paying their bills and despite K-Electric’s attempts at increasing prices.

This way of life cannot continue and the catastrophic state of the city has led to outrage directed at K-Electric and the government. The government’s response in the National Assembly has been unsatisfactory, with PTI directing blame at other political parties for allowing K-Electric to be privatised. The origins behind this crisis can be debated at another time—what the people of Karachi, languishing in the heat without electricity, want is accountability and a solution. The government and the courts must take up the lack of quality service being provided to citizens by K-Electric and take action. Fines must be levied until the company can get its act together.