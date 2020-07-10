Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kelly Clarkson took fans back to the early days of Whitney Houston with her Kellyoke cover of “How Will I Know”.

Accompanied by her socially-distanced house band -- including one very ‘80s keytar -- the talk show host’s vocals nearly measured up to Houston’s on the original recording of the pioneering dance-pop track.

“How will I know if he really loves me?/ I say a prayer with every heart beat/ I fall in love whenever we meet/ This love is strong, why do I feel weak?/ If he loves me, if he loves me not/ Oh, how will I know?” Clarkson belted on the chorus of the classic 1985 hit, which she revealed in the video description to actually be her first-ever audition song.

Clarkson’s sparkling Kellyoke cover arrives just two weeks after the pop star took home her first Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host as she wraps up the first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Other hits she’s tackled this week on the show include Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”