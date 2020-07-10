Share:

KPITB has launched "Women Empowerment through Digital Skills" program aimed at equiping females of the province with digital skills in order to be able participate on various platforms.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for Information Technology and Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash formally inaugurated the capacity-building "Women Empowerment through Digital Skills" project of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) in Peshawar on Friday.

The objective is to ensure women’s inclusion in the digital economy under the KP Youth Employment Program (KPYEP), an initiative of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information & Technology Board (KPITB).

Under the ‘Women Empowerment through Digital Skills’ 3000 women will be trained across the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on employable digital skills.