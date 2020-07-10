Share:

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that project Monitoring and Evaluation System needs to be strengthened to provide real time update on the progress of the projects, for timely and evidence based decision-making.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review Monitoring and Evaluation System of Ministry of PDSI, Planning Minister directed the Monitoring and Evaluation wing of the Ministry to utilize the expertise of members of Advisory Committee to implement a system that is modern, professional and according to the best global practices

It may be recalled that upon the directions of the Prime Minister, the PM Inspection Commission had carried out a review of PSDP. The Commission shared its findings with Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, based on their finding and recommendations, the Minister directed the PD&SI Division to revamp its monitoring mechanism to make it more effective.

Members of Planning Commission advisory committee, MNA Najeeb Haroon, CEO HUBCO Khalid Mansoor and Chairman Pakistan Software House association Mr. Syed Ahmad and senior officials of the ministry participated in the meeting.