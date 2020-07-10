Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau yesterday grilled Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala in a fake account case. The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Mandviwala for recording his statement in the ongoing fake bank accounts scam and illegal allotments of plot to Omani group. According to sources, Mandviwala, however, failed to satisfy the probe team. The sources said, the NAB probe team headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi asked answers of 25 questions from Mandviwala but he could not satisfactory replies. They further said that the Deputy Chairman has been directed to provide further proofs of his innocence. Last week, he had skipped the NAB hearing and decided to appear before on the next date. Former Manging Director Pakistan Airlines and Chairman Pakistan Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon is in jail on the same allegations which the Deputy Chairman Senate is facing. Talking to media after the NAB hearing, Saleem Mandviwala said he has submitted reply to the NAB questionnaire but the investigation did not give a new questionnaire. He made it clear that Ijaz Haroon had sold private plots and all transactions were also private. He said his family has own business and Ijaz Haroon was his father’s friend.