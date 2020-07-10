Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau on Thursday chaired a meeting to review overall performance of the Bureau at NAB headquarter and said that the Bureau had recovered Rs.466.069 billion from corrupt elements since its inception and deposited in national exchequer.

He said that NAB’s prime focus was on corruption and corrupt practices including money laundering, cases of defrauding the public at large, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds. He said that the overall complaints in 2019 were 53,643 of which 42,760 were processed, whereas complaints in 2018 were 48.591 of which 41,414 were processed. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in the NAB. NAB during 2019, processed 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries, 609 investigations and recovered Rs 141.542 billion from corrupt elements in 2019 . The NAB’s accumulative success ratio is about 68.8 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of white collar crimes in the world.

He said that NAB had introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer, Legal Counsel, financial and land revenue experts had been put in place besides establishing its own state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which had facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. In 2019, 15m747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analyzed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices (Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disks etc). He said that NAB was the Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum.

Chairman NAB said that Pakistan’s Apex Anti Corruption Agency, NAB was the only Organisation in the world with whom China had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC in Pakistan. He said that signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakistan and China was especially significant in the backdrop of increasing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He said that MOU had been signed with the resolve by both the Governments to work in a fair, impartial and corruption free environment in order to share their experiences to eradicate corruption.