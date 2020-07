Share:

PESHAWAR - The District Administration has sealed famous Namak Mandi Food Street in the provincial capital due to violation of the anti-Corona SOPS.

Assistant Commissioner Sara Rahman visited the market along with a heavy police contingent and sealed the marketplace as most of the hotels were serving food to the visitors in their premises.

The official also warned the traders in the area to ensure wearing masks, avoid serving food to the visitors and only continue delivery services of food.