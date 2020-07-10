Share:

The NCOC on Friday gave various recommendations including the setting up ‘Cattle Mandis’ outside the cities, compulsory testing of animal handlers, ‘Mandis’ timing from morning to evening and engaging ulema for implementation of SOPs on eve of Eid.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting and reviewed Eidul Azha/Cattle Mandi Management, Epi Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines, disease projections and need assessment.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed that guidelines have been prepared regarding Eidul Azha, which were also shared with all the provinces. The NCOC panel was told if the people follow the SOPs on Eidul Azha like Eidul Fatr in letter and spirit further COVID-19 spread could be contained.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distance and follow SOPs besides setting up separate cattle herds in the Cattle Mandis.

It was further told that World Health Organisation (WHO) has also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and termed Pakistani data more accurate as compared to other countries.