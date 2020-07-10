Share:

Pakistan earned US $ 1176.750 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first ten months of fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 20.85 percent when compared to US $ 973.760 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 23.95 percent as it surged from US $ 729.590 million last year to US $ 904.330 million during July-April (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 20.02 percent, from US $ 288.439 million to US $ 346.1914 million while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed decrease of 11.51 percent, from US $ 2.128 million to US $ 1.883 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.73 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 83.058 million to US $ 98.612 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 7.52 percent, from US $ 159.792 million to US $171.808 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.

The export of repair and maintenance services also decline by 69.88 percent from US $ 4.821 million to US $1.452 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed increase of 9.34 percent, from $ 237.076 million to $ 259.208 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 49.95 percent from US$ 197.126 million to US $ 295.596 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 51.52 percent by going up from US $ 1.320 million to US $ 2.000 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services also increased by 88.95 percent, from US $ 0.561 million to US $ 1.060 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 23.85 percent, from US $ 0.759 million to US $ 0.940 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.35 percent as these went up from US $ 242.850 million to 270.420 million, the data revealed.