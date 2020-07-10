The Government of Pakistan has promoted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal; while, 10 Air Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. The promoted Air Officers from GD(P) branch include:-
1. Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid
2. Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi
3. Air Vice Marshal M Jamal Arshad
4. Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam
5. Air Vice Marshal M Sarfraz
6. Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad
7. Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar
Whereas promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch are:-
1. Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer
2. Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood
3. Air Vice Marshal Amir M Hayat.