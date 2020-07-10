Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday wrote a letter to UN High commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and expressed concerns over the illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashhmir by India.

The Ministry of Human Rights in a statement said that the minister in her letter expressed grave concern over the illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir by India on 5th August 2019.

She said, “Your personal commitment to protect and promote human rights has been consistent and unwavering due to which I appeal to your respected office to bring to a halt the forcible transfer of civilian populations to and from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

She further said that UNCHR has issued two reports on Kashmir: The first report in June 2018 and the Second Report in July 2019. In both reports your office has rightly raised the concern over the excessive use of force by Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “This excessive use of force by India is its standard modus operandi, as in a recently released picture from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a three-year-old child sits next to his grandfather’s blood covered dead body in Sopore.”

She further said that India had granted around 25000 Indian citizens domicile certificates in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a blatant violation of Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 49 of which clearly provides; The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.

She also mentioned that India’s repeated attempts to deny the Kashmiri people of their rights of self-determination are in breach of international law.

“In an attempt to avoid a free and fair plebiscite that respects the wishes of the Kashmiri people, as required under several UN Security Council resolutions, India has been attempting since 5 August 2019, to alter the demography of the occupied territory,” she said.

She requested to UN High Commissioner an urgent intervention with respect to bring to an end these breaches of fundamental human rights norms in IOK. We cannot abandon the Kashmiri people in their time of need and struggle.