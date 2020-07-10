Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will become clean and green through olive cultivation and processing in coming years. PSDP “Olive”, funded by the government of Pakistan, is playing a pivotal role in promoting olive, its oil processing and value addition.

In the this context, a seminar on “One day training programme on olive oil processing and value addition” was held at BARI Chakwal on 08/07/2020 under the aegis of PSDP Olive in which scientists and trainers from public and private sector trained the participants from different components across the country components including Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK. The major focus of the training was to make participants abreast of technologies and machinery functions for export quality olive oil and to develop different recipes of olive for safe storage and delight.