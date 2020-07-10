Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will not violate any directive of the International Court of Justice in Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav case, Islamabad has told New Delhi.

Earlier, Jadhav alias Mubarak Patel refused to lodge an appeal against his conviction in Pakistan and will instead try for a pardon.

Pakistan then invited India to file a review against a military court’s death sentence last year.

Pakistan has recently granted consular access to Jadhav as directed by the ICJ. Months earlier, a meeting with his family was arranged.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said India had been told through the diplomatic channels that Pakistan always remained committed to international rules and laws.

“India should stop propaganda. If they want they can file a review petition against the verdict. We have nothing to hide,” she said.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan had allowed Jadhav to meet his family previously and permitted consular access. “We have done what is possible,” she added.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency RAW, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed his involvement in terrorist plots. The spy was sentenced to death in 2017. The Indian spy later filed a mercy petition against the death penalty. The ICJ, after being approached by India, ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.

In July 2019, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India but asked Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav. It also directed to give him the option of review in sentence.

Islamabad said the ICJ verdict in Jadhav’s case was a victory for Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case had vindicated Pakistan’s stance.

ICJ President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf appreciated Pakistan’s role in implementing the July 17 judgement of the international court in full.

A statement issued by ICJ President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf, said that Pakistan implemented the international court’s July 17 verdict in letter and spirit.

Following the announcement of Jadhav’s arrest, Islamabad had released a video of the spy in which he confessed to having been tasked to “plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.”