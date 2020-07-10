Share:

Punjab government on Friday while considering the proposal of smart lockdown on Eidul Azha announced to close parks and recreational areas on Eidul Azha.

A special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Corona and Dengue Control chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar considered the proposal of smart lockdown on Eidul Azha.

It was decided in the meeting that the administrative office of the schools would be opened and the administrative staff would be allowed to come, however, students and teachers will not be able to come.

The meeting decided that before opening the school, the department will issue complete guidelines on school education SOPs.

The meeting also considered opening schools in two shifts, while there will be two and a half hour classes in each shift.