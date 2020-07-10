Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed his team members to hold meeting with the management of the K-Electric for early resolution of the issues with the company.

In a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the prime minister instructed him (governor) as well as Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM Shahzad Qasim to meet the company’s management and address issue of loadshedding in Karachi.

Both governor and the prime minister discussed the overall situation in Sindh particularly related to the COVID-19.

The Sindh governor spoke high of the prime minister’s vision and successful strategy to combat coronavirus in the country.

Separately, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the federal government would provide full support to development efforts of the government of Sindh.

He was talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here to discuss matters related to work on on-going projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in Sindh.

During the meeting Asad Umar vowed to complete Prime Minister’s Karachi package projects expeditiously, aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens.

The minister said that the federal government was awaiting response of the provincial government on the K-IV project.

He said the federal government was committed to provide its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the project.

The governor informed the minister of various development activities being undertaken by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) and said that the projects being executed by the company will be completed on time.

Meanwhile speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the lack of a proper power transmission and distribution system in Karachi was the reason behind increased loadshedding in the metropolis and promised that the federal government will improve it in “record time”.

Umar said the main reason behind a weak distribution and transmission system was the apathy of previous governments, including those led by the PPP and the PML-N.