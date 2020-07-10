Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leadership has agreed to continue with their uncompromised stance on the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award pledging to pursue political consensus for the country’s integrity and security.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday. They discussed the political situation of the country for about half and an hour where Maulana Fazalur Rehman also inquired about the health of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the JUI-F leader, President Asif Ali Zardari said that there would be no compromise on anti-people budget and NFC Award adding that he had already predicted that Imran Khan was incapable and incompetent to govern.

Asif Ali Zardari further said that he had warned the government last year about the locust attacks but the regime didn’t take this seriously due to prejudice and stubbornness. “There could be a worst food crisis in the country if locust attacks were not warded off and repulsed,” he added.

He observed that people are looking towards the Opposition to get rid of the selected government as incompetence of the Imran Khan regime has now been fully exposed due to mismanagement of COVID-19 crisis unleashing nation-wide confusion.

Speaking during the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that corruption has multiplied during Imran Khan regime but he was using NAB for victimization of Opposition politicians only.

PPP Chairman further said that two years have passed but Imran Khan regime has taken not a single step in the interest of the masses adding that all the Opposition parties are on one page against the selected government.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman was in consensus with the stance of PPP leadership and stated that PTI government has destroyed the country’s economy to the worst level.

He said that growth rate of the country never went down into minus in the history emphasising that everyone has to challenge the selected rulers to save the country and its economy as well.