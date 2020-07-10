Share:

KANDHKOT - Mushtaque Ahmed Lashari, a professor of Chemistry, has been compelled to sell mangoes on a push cart in Daharki due to the closure of a private college over the coronavirus fears. Speaking to this correspondent, he said that he had served in various private schools and colleges for over thirty years and was respected for his grip on the subject. However, he continued, his miseries started when the lockdown took effect owing to the coronavirus, depriving him and countless others of jobs. “Private schools and colleges’ owners had to lay off much of their staff because of the financial crisis they found themselves in due to the pandemic,” he added. He further said that since schools and colleges were closed for the last four months, and there was no collection of fees, thus owners of these institutions either expressed their inability to pay to the staff their salaries or simply showed them the door.