Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Representative Sirajul Haq has said that terrible administration of PTI government is at crest and it appears that government can’t survive more than four or five months but PTI priests and advisors are saying it'll total tenure.

In an explanation issued from Mansoora on Friday, he said the government bowed upon harming the educate and wrecking the as of now delicate economy The JI chief moreover came down difficult on the part of so-called standard resistance parties in winning circumstance.

He said the PML-N had never played a part of solid resistance whereas a few other parties were moreover appeared slightest concerned around the open issues.

Senator Siraj said the government Kashmir approach was a disappointment because it fizzled to uncover India at universal gatherings.

The motto of the responsibility, he said, got to be a joke and mafias gotten to be so effective that no one may take activity against them.

“Why the government has not captured the sugar nobles after the completion of the request report?” he addressed, saying the all claims of the PTI to present a effective framework of responsibility after coming to control demonstrated a pack of lies.

He said swelling, unemployment and destitution were the trademarks of the PTI government.