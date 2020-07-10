Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi’s sit-in against K-Electric (KE) Thursday entered fourth day outside the K-Electric’s head office. MQM-Pakistan delegation also joined the protest to express its solidarity and support, according to a news release. The delegation included Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Muhammad Hussain and others. Opposition leader Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it was the prime responsiblity of K-Electric to provide uninterrupted electric supply to the citizens but it had failed to do so. Commercial areas of the city were closed and 33 percent electric demand of the city had already decreased. ‘The business sector of the city is trembling, NEPRA has to respond on the tarrif issue, whole Pakistan should have a same tarrif,’ he said. He added that PTI was a democratic party where every worker had right to raise voice against any injustice. MQM-Pakistan’s leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel also talked to the media and expressed solidarity with the PTI’s protest against K-Electric.