Share:

DADU - Sardar Ashique Zounr, a local PTI leader, said on Thursday that the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was very much aware of the public problems, but ignored them as it was busy in hiding its corruption.

He alleged that more than dozen ministers of the PPP government in Sindh were trying to conceal their malpractices. “That’s why they cannot resolve the public issues,” he opined.