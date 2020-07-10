Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Welfare Committee was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Admin Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, and SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar. SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik also briefed CCPO Lahore on the welfare of the personnel.

On this occasion, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed directed that focal persons should be appointed in all the wings for the welfare of the personnel.

In retirement, in-service death and martyrdom cases, the focal person should contact the staff and families themselves.

He said that pending welfare cases including pension should be dealt with as soon as possible.

Liaqat Ali Malik informed the meeting that one month before retirement, the officers are being given 14 days’ leave to complete the necessary paperwork. Pensions, scholarships, dowry funds, insurance cases are being resolved on a priority basis. This year, the welfare of more than 1,100 personnel and families has been ensured.

Directs to upgrade

block of Liberty Police

Facilitation centre

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has taken another good step in view of public service. Keeping in view the convenience and expediency of the citizens, he directed to upgrade the block of Liberty Police Facilitation center in Gulberg and Driving Testing Centre in Defense.

On Thursday, he accompanied by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid visited Khidmat Markaz Liberty.

On this occasion, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar, SP Model Town Ijaz Rashid Also present were SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and SP Security Bilal Zafar who briefed CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Ashfaq Khan on the up-gradation of work, saying that a huge volume of citizens are visiting these centers to apply for 14 different Police services and they are being dealt with according to international standards.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the officers regarding the upgrade to increase the number of counters along with the building keeping in view the convenience and expediency of the citizens, best seating arrangements for the waiting citizens, water and washrooms should also be arranged, effective arrangements should be made for parking of vehicles of citizens, besides, he said that special attention will be paid to public service projects, all police services should be provided to citizens under one roof.

Zulfiqar Hameed further said that public service will promote community policing, our aim is to create facilities for the citizens. Whereby citizens can get police services under one roof without any hassle, driving testing.

With reference to Driving Testing Center Defense, he directed CTO Lahore to complete the upgradation of the centre as soon as possible.