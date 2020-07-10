Share:

Punjab Tourism Department under Punjab Government has embarked on an online booking facility plan for the tourists which has been ensured through memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and PakistanBooking.com during a ceremony held here on Friday with Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar in chair.

General Manager (Operations) Asim Raza represented the TDCP while CEO PakistanBooking.com Ghufran Qureshi signed on the behalf of his organisation.

Under MoU PaksitanBooking.com would provide online booking of TDCP Resorts at all tourist spots in Punjab. Online transport hiring and booking of any tourist spot will also be provided.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood held it an important development in promotion of tourism in Punjab saying “any tourist could reserve his or her favorite tourist destination while sitting at home”.

“This will be a pioneer initiative by TDCP for online booking facility of TDCP Resorts” said MD TDCP.

Ghufran Qureshi CEO PakistanBooking.com said that his London based organization has vast experience of online booking throughout Europe and now they will be facilitating foreign and Pakistani tourists as well.