ISLAMABAD - Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami (RAI) always remained active in helping Pakistani nation and nowadays during Corona crises is working actively.

Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami handed over millions of rupees relief goods including equipments for Corona patients like Oxygen cylinders, Oxymeters, nebulizers and safety kits for medical staff to Health Department Rawalpindi in a ceremony here on Thurday.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, Regional Director RAI Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Focal person Divisional Director M. Qaiser, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Dr Zeeshan, Javed Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director RAI Saad Masud Al-Harsi said that the event was a continuity of the Corona relief programme. He said equipments were being supplied to improve the hospital efficiency to cater the disease properly. The RAI is serving the whole humanity on this difficult time throughout the world and specially in Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki said that Saudi government is with the government and people of Pakistan in the time of this natural calamity.

On this occasion Special Focal Person & Divisional Director Corona Health Programme M. Qaiser thanked to Rabta–e-Alam-e-Islami, Saudi government and specially Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their precious relief for Pakistani nation.