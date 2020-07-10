Share:

The governments of Pakistan and the United States mutual cooperation have successfully led to the inauguration of ten COVID-19 monitoring. The rapid response units will enhance the fight against spread of this deadly pandemic, says press release issued here on Friday by the US Embassy. These organisations also trained nearly 1,000 physicians on the use of a smartphone app to expedite COVID-19 case reporting.

“The establishment of these COVID-19 monitoring and rapid response units reaffirms a mutual priority for both Pakistan and the United States to find and treat everyone who has COVID-19. While this pandemic is unprecedented, our partnership with Pakistan is built on a strong foundation and a shared vision of development,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen during remarks at the event.

These new units reflect a partnership between the two countries to advance the COVID-19 response in all 158 districts across Pakistan.

Dr. Sardar Najib Naqi Khan, Health Secretary Major General Tahir Sardar, Director-General of Health Services Dr. Sardar Aftab, and other government officials also joined the inaugural event.

Pakistani health officials and non-government organisations, in partnership with and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), trained 126 local government health workers in the districts of Bagh, Bhimber, Hattian Bala Haveli, Jhelum Valley, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Poonch, and Sudhnuti on COVID-19 case investigation, data collection and analysis, and personal protection.