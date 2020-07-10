Share:

ISLAMABAD - There is a ‘rising chance’ that the world will exceed the key 1.5°C (2.7°F) global warming limit set by the Paris Agreement in the next five years, scientists said. World leaders agreed in 2015 to keep warming this century under 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. However, experts found that there is one-in-five chance that global mean warming will exceed this limit for at least one year before 2024. ‘This study shows — with a high level of scientific skill – the enormous challenge ahead in meeting the Paris Agreement on Climate Change target,’ said World Meteorological Organization secretary general Petteri Taalas. The research revealed that the annual mean global temperature is likely to be at least 1°C (1.8°F) over pre-industrial levels this year and each of the four years after. The last five years have been the warmest such period on record, experts said.