ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday turned down Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti’s plea for interim bail in aiding and abetting of kidnapping of a minor girl.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed conducted hearing of the bail plea of Sarfraz Bugti.

Bugti’s counsel Kamran Murtaza argued the petition through video-link. He argued that if interim bail is not granted till next date then there will be problem for his client.

Justice Amin remarked that Senator Bugti had not been arrested for the last six months and now who would arrest him. He said that the bail would be granted if he is able to make out case.

Then the apex court adjourned the hearing till July 14 for further proceedings. It was December 8, 2019 when a case of the abduction of a girl was registered against the former Balochistan home minister at the Quetta Bijli Ghar police station on the complaint of a woman.

The FIR stated that on December 7, the woman had taken her 10-year-old granddaughter Maria to the family court in Quetta to be reunited with her father Tawakal Ali Bugti but Maria’s father abducted her from outside the court.

She said that her daughter Sehrish Bibi was killed in 2013 after which the court had entrusted her with Maria. According to the petitioner, Maria was brought to the family court on Saturday to be reunited with her father as per the court’s order. But the father kidnapped the girl and took her to Senator Bugti’s house, according to the complainant.

On January 16, 2020, the Additional Sessions Court rejected Senator Bugti’s bail plea in the case and ordered his arrest.