Share:

KARACHI - While the government has agreed on the reopening of education institutes in September after five-month closure, All Private Schools Association’s chairperson Tariq Shah said on Thursday the SOPs had been worked out to safeguard school-goers against the pandemic.

The Centre and provinces agreed on Wednesday that schools, colleges and universities be allowed to reopen in the first week of Sept with strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures.

Speaking to a private Tv channel on Thursday, Tariq Shah said there would be a mechanism in place, defining children’s movement and seating arrangements in schools.

Schools would operate in three shifts spanning three hours each under the SOPs, he disclosed.

Shah lamented that though schools were unable to collect more than 35 percent of their total tuition fees due to the shutdown, they had to pay building rent, salaries of staff and utility bills at any cost.

He said the Sindh government had promised them just interest-free loans and they were not given any relief in terms of reduced electricity bills. Had school owners been offered financial assistance they would have been in a position to pass some relief on to parents, he added.

Yesterday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had chaired an interprovincial education ministers’ conference wherein the decision to reopen educational institutions in September was made.

ICCBS-UoK announces admissions to M.Phil and Ph.D programs

International Center of Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi here on Thursday announced admissions to its M.Phil and Ph.D programs-2020.

According to ICCBS spokesman the intending candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of required mark sheets through online admission portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk till July 19 and that due to current COVID-19 induced situation all candidates would be exempted from admission test.

Admissions would, however, be offered after interviews, he said mentioning that successful candidates would be admitted to Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry in accordance to their scores.

Candidates have been advised to download prospectus 2020 and fee voucher via www.uokadmission.edu.pk and that applicants must also submit a non refundable processing fee worth Rs.4,500/- at any of the branches of United Bank Limited.

SU contemplates uniform semester policy as per HEC guidelines

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Thursday presided over two meetings to envisage semester policy of the varsity as per guidelines of Higher Education Commission.

In the first interaction, Deans of all teaching faculties convened to contemplate the dynamics of a policy framework in form of tentative draft to deliberate upon and finalize to present to the varsity’s academic council for consideration and approval, the university spokesman informed and added upon approval from academic council, the new policy would be brought into effect forthwith.

The development had been consequent upon exclusive directives of Higher Education Commission Islamabad, he added. The Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani and Director IT Services Centre (ITSC) Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani briefed the committee on the modalities so far charted in the given context, seeking their reflections, and discussing the issues involved at length. The two said that varsity was already complying with 95 percent of HEC guidelines towards working of the semester system.

In his views, the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction to note rapid digital and technological advancement of the varsity under its exceptionally talented senior and junior leadership.

In another interface with the Vice Chancellor in the Chair, and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, all academic heads, online classes focal persons from all departments/institutes within the Faculty and teachers, in attendance; reviewed the progress made with regards to online teaching-learning, uploading of course files and supplementary course materials and other related matters.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat felicitated the dean, faculty and students upon having been able to defeat all odds, upon prevailing over all obstacles leading to smooth, effective and successful conduct of online semester session.