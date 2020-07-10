Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that the wheat and flour prices were stable in Sindh, but higher prices in Punjab might destabilize the market here.

He said it while presiding over a review meeting of wheat stocks and prices at CM House. The meeting was attended by Food Minister Hari Ram, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed and others.

Briefing the Chief Minister, secretary food said that the supply and prices of wheat and flour were stable in Sindh. At this, Shah said that high prices in Punjab might destabilize the market in Sindh.

It may be noted that normal releases of wheat by Sindh Food Department starts in the month of September. Laiq told the Chief Minister that the Punjab government had decided to release wheat forthwith because of the wheat crisis in province. He added that still the wheat and flour prices in Sindh were lower than the Punjab.

CM Murad emphasized the federal government to release wheat earlier on the pattern of Punjab so that wheat prices could be stabilized in the market.

Nasir Shah reviews sewerage line work

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh, reviewed the sewerage line work in Sarjani Town’s Yaru Goth on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho, Members of District Council and chief officer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board were also present. Instructing the chief officer, the minister said that keeping in view the concerns of the people, all available resources should be utilized to complete the work of the sewerage line as soon as possible.