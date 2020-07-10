Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Twenty20 specialist Sohail Tanvir, who would be a part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), wants to impress the selectors by excelling in the leagues worldwide.

“It is an opportunity for me as I am not part of the Pakistan squad for the England tour. Cricket is a name of giving back-to-back performances. My priority has always been playing for Pakistan and I keep performing in leagues to impress the selectors,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Replying to a query, Tanvir said that he was excited to be back on the field as last time, he was part of the side, which was due to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semifinal, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m really excited to be on field. Cricket is our bread and butter and also our passion,” he said.

Tanvir would be part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team, while his countryman Asif Ali will play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the league, which is scheduled from August 18 to September 10. This year’s season would not see the likes of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and bowler Wahab Riaz, due to their prior commitments with the national team.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi found no takers in the draft for the CPL. Afridi was placed in the top category of the draft but went undrafted. The CPL T20 would be the eighth season and of the league, the domestic T20 cricket league in the West Indies.