Torghar - Two minor sisters drowned in Brando Stream in Kharak area while a young man died in an accident in Torghar District on Thursday, locals and police said.

According to police, Kaynat, 6, and her younger sister Shakila, 4, along with their mother had gone to fetch water from Brando Stream.

In another incident Mohammad Tahir, 17, died and his two friends Umer Shafique and Obaidullah were injured when their motorbike collided head on with a pickup truck in Barkund area.

They were shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where Mohammad Tahir was declared dead while the others two were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.