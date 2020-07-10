Share:

ISLAMABAD - Space technology and the rapidly growing 5G network could provide a helping hand to the logistics sector - but the UK Space Agency and ESA need your ideas. After the coronavirus pandemic put most the UK in lockdown, with many having to remain indoors, the ‘vitally important’ logistics sector was put in the spotlight. Now, the UK Space Agency, ESA and other government bodies want innovative firms to propose ways to use the latest technologies to make the industry more efficient. The aim is to find a way to better link delivery trucks, drivers and suppliers using space and 5G technology to keep everything connected in a safe, efficient way. The UK Space Agency, ESA and others want businesses to present suggestions that could help to close the digital divide for firms operating in the logistics sector.