LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the government officers

to adopt a policy of doing public service and should greet the visitors for resolution of their problems with due courtesy.

He issued directions while listening to complaints of the masses and issued directions for redressal of their problems here at his camp office on Thursday.

He highlighted that the masses had given their mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring about a change in the country. He stressed that PTI came to power with the aim and objective to resolve problems confronting the masses and doing public service.

The minister vowed: “We will give a prosperous, developed and corruption-free new Pakistan to the coming generations”.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised that poor families were being given financial assistance through Ehsaas Programme.