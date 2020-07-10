Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over an important meeting on Thursday to review the situation regarding the implementation of smart lockdown, anti-locust operation, price-control and monsoon contingency plan. The meeting also discussed the continued load-shedding of the electricity across the Sindh province. Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Usman Chachar, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretaries of Rehabilitation, Public Health Engineering and Agriculture Departments, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through the video link.