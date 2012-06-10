

PESHAWAR – The Businessmen Forum leader and Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour said on Saturday that a conspiracy was being hatched to impose taxes on CNG industry to increase LNG import in the country, adding that increase in CNG prices would directly affect the poor.

He criticised the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and said its ‘anti-masses’ step would bring inflation and cast detrimental impacts on the economy. Talking to a group of reporters here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), he strongly supported the CNG association stance and protest against imposition of taxes on the sector. He added that CNG sector mere consume 260MMCFD, which was about 7.2 per cent of the totally consumption ratio, against utilization of around 947MMCFD by IPPs.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said that CNG sector has larger contributor to provide jobs and earn livelihood for many families. He informed that the CNG weekly consumption is about 9.1 percent, while it has huge share in the taxes. Mr Bilour said that the manipulation of Oil companies and Ogra were increasing the prices of CNG and petroleum commodities in the country, asked government to take effective steps.He urged the Prime Minister, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani to accept the legitimate demands of CNG sector and withdraw the proposed 15 percent tax on it.