BAHAWALNAGAR- The Bakshan Khan Police nailed two accused who raped of a teenage girl on June 5, with the special efforts of Chishtian Saddr DSP Shammas Khan.

On June 5, 18-year-old Yasir and 24-year-old Waseem Bhatti raped the daughter of labourer Abdul Sattar when her father was away from house in Chak 213/F, Chishtian. When Sattar returned his house, he found his daughter in worst condition.

He, however, brought the incident into the notice of police two days after the incident. When the matter came into the notice of Chishtian Saddr Police DSP Shammas Khan, he took strong exception to the incident. The Bakshan Police registered a case no 167/15 Under Section 376 of PPC against Waseem Bhatti and Yasir. On the directives of the DSP, the police succeeded in arresting both the accused after hectic efforts.