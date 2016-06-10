SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases of human trafficking.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA teams have arrested accused Hafiz Dilawar Hussain in village Baqarpur and Shehzad Akhtar in village Mooseywala.

He said that the accused were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in several cases of human trafficking. He said that the accused had been running the black business of sending the people abroad especially to European, Asian , Middle East and African countries and Gulf States illegally. FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Likewise, Police arrested two accused shopkeepers Nadeem and Asif for illegally refilling gas cylinders at their shops in village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Police have registered separate cases and sent the accused behind the bars.