LAHORE - The founder of Dress for Success campaign has highlighted the importance of dress in professional life.

The campaign, launched first time in Pakistan, gives the opportunity to control the fear of failure by learning the techniques and methods of dressing professionally to project right image, Hamid Saeed said Saeed is an international image and wardrobe consultant who learnt the art from New York.

According to him, he found that people in Pakistan change their jobs, change career as well as they change their places where they live just for the sake of success but the most important thing they ignore is to change their appearance according to their field. “It was the right time to conduct seminars and conferences on dress for success to teach professionals how to dress according to personality, profession and occasion” he added. “Invest money on your dressing and pay attention to details and go with. Dress for success is building not only a character but also personality which makes people confident. This confidence develops body language and makes a person productive that leads to success not only in Pakistan but also in other nations,” he insisted