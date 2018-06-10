Share:

SIALKOT - The alleged unfair award of PTI tickets in Sialkot district has exposed the rising political differences between the local party leaders in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

PTI top leadership is also facing strong criticism on social media by the people of Sialkot and even by the local PTI workers for ignoring the local PTI leader Umer Farooq Mayer, one of the pioneers of PTI in Sialkot, in awarding the party ticket.

PTI has awarded ticket to Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, former PML-N MPA, in PP 38, Sialkot IV by ignoring PTI’s day first worker-cum-leader Umer Farooq Mayer.

PML-N’s former MPA Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq recently joined PTI after being ignored by the local PML-N leadership. He had been elected as MPA from this constituency in Musharraf Regime as PML-N candidate, but later he resigned due to his dual nationality.

Local political critics said that the PTI top leadership totally ignored the “life-long” services of Umer Farooq Mayer while awarding the party ticket.

In 2013 general elections, the PML-N’s candidate Ch. Muhammad Ikram had won from PP 122 (present PP 38, Sialkot-IV) constituency. He got 43,167 votes by defeating his very close rival PTI’s Umer Farooq Mayer who got 38,283 votes.

Addressing the party workers, the neglected candidate said that he would follow the party decision. PTI’s candidate Ch Ikhlaq has vowed to give tough time to PML-N’s expected candidate Muhammad Ikram.

Addressing press conference at Sialkot Press Club Sialkot here today, the PTI leaders from Daska and Sambrial tehsils Nasir Mehmood Cheema, Saeed Sarwar Baryar, Idrees Ahmed Cheema, Fiaz Iqbal Cheema, Usman Javaid Ghuman, Hafiz Shehbaz Hassan, Hassan Sarfraz Cheema, Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Salman Saif Cheema, Ch Shehbaz Gujjar, Shehbaz Sidhu, Ch Abid Ghuman and Syed Faisal Shah rejected the distribution of party tickets to non-popular candidates by the PTI leadership.

They urged the PTI chairman to form an impartial electoral board to review the decision and ensure the award of party tickets to only the genuine PTI workers keeping in review their sacrifices for the party.

Amidst severe criticism, the PTI has fielded two brothers as its candidates in Sambrial tehsil’s national and Punjab assembly constituencies with high claims to give hard time to the rival candidates of PML-N.

PTI has brought Brig (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman as its candidate in NA 76, Sialkot-V and his younger brother Muhammad Azeem Noori Ghuman in PP 44, Sialkot-X. Now, both of brothers are contesting the 2018 general elections as PTI’s candidates from their native constituencies.

Aslam Ghuman had already served as the ISI Punjab Chief and director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. Azeem Noori has been former PML-Q MPA from Sambrial in Musharraf Regime.

The PML-N is likely to field its “old faces” in these constituencies. Rana Shamim Ahmed, former MNA, will contest against PTI’s Aslam Ghuman while ex-MPA Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich against Azeem Noor.

PML-N’s candidate Rana Shamim Ahmed won the 2013 general elections from the constituency (then NA 112, Sialkot-III) by getting 127,437 votes, against PTI’s Salman Saif Cheema who got 36,632 and PPP’s Ejaz Ahmed Cheema 23,194 votes in 2013 general elections.

In 2008 general elections, the PML-N’s new comer Rana Abdul Sattar had won from the constituency (then NA 112, Sialkot-III) by getting 92,182 votes. He had defeated PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who could get 42,713 votes while PPP’s Sultan Sikandar Ghuman got 29,447 votes.