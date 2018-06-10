Share:

LAHORE - A total of 882 road accidents have been reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by Punjab Emergency Service (PES) here Saturday, in these accidents four people lost their lives while 567 others received serious injuries and were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils.

However, some 419 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams. The PES data further disclosed that 429 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes (RTCs). The statistics showed that 240 RTCs were reported in Lahore Control Room, which affected 241 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 103 in Faisalabad with 113 victims and Multan at third position with 79 RTCs and 94 victims. The details further showed that total 990 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 790 males and 200 females, while age group of the victims showed that 164 were under 17 year of age, 556 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 270 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data, 711 motorbikes, 131 auto rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 50 vans, 10 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

people visit caligraphy exhibition

A large number of people Saturday visited the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies (PIQ&SS) to witness caligraphy and exhibition of rare Quranic manuscripts. The exhibition has been titled as 'Mojaza-e-Fann',sources told APP on Saturday. Sources said that the event will help promote the Muslim art of calligraphy and the rare manuscripts' exhibition would depict the importance of the holy book through the history of Muslim rulers.