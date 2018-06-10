Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party has accorded approval to 21 development projects worth Rs3.52 billion in AJK state.

These projects pertaining industries, agriculture, wildlife/fisheries, foreign aid, physical planning & housing, education, sports, youth and culture communication and works, research and development and information technology sectors were reviewed at a meeting held with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hussain Shah in the chair.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion include acquisition of land and fencing of proposed Special Economic Zone at Bang, Mirpur, establishment of Benazir Bhutto Park at Tehsil Baloch, District Sudhnoti, conservation of Mahasher in AJ&K, restoration of Soil Conservation Structure in Tariqabad, Makri, Gulshan Colony and Surrounding Creeks at Muzaffarabad City, under DCRIP-AJ&K, construction of residential accommodations for district administration and rehabilitation department, up-gradation of Water Supply Scheme Pallandri, District Sudnhoti.

The other such projects are Water Supply Scheme Bhimber Town, construction of Sub Divisional Offices Residential Accommodation and judicial lockup with Civil Judge Court at THQ Barnala, Civil Judge Court & Judicial Lockup at THQ Samahni, District Bhimber, remaining works/allied services with Supreme Court and additional accommodation with High Court Building, District Muzaffarabad, resurfacing of road with Cadet College Pallandri, District Sushnuti, Provision of furniture for 325 high and higher secondary schools in AJ&K, Centralized Biometric Times Attendance/Monitoring System for Elementary & Secondary Education, Construction of Sikandar Hayat Sports Stadium, District Kotli.

, construction & reconditioning of Baloch-Jhanda Bagla via Talwari Road, District Sadhnuti, resurfacing of Chinar Rest House to Poonch Medical College Road, Improvement of Kel-Taobutt Road, District Neelum and infrastructure setup for Master Implementation Plan (MIP) in AJK.