KAMALIA - An Al-Quds rally was conducted by Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Shia Ulama Council and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen. The rally was led by Maulana Hasnain Naqvi and Oun Bhatti. The rally started from Jamia Mosque and ended after passing through its scheduled route. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Israel and America.

Speaking to the participants of the rally, speakers said that the tyrannic forces are backing Israelis and through their support, Israel is usurping the rights of the unarmed Palestinians in the Gaza strip. “Baitul Muqaddas is the first Qibla of the Muslims and our struggle shall continue till its freedom,” they said.

Police made strict security arrangements under the supervision of SHO City Police Station Kamalia Azhar Khan on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a team of police and security branch conducted a search operation at Mohallah Bagaiwala Kamalia and took in custody two suspects.

During the search operation, 29 houses were searched and biometric identification of 35 people was conducted. Documents of various tenants were also verified during the operation.