Share:

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Agha Shabir Ali has appointed Dr Junaid Mirza as Director Monitoring of Lahore General Hospital. He will be responsible to supervise management, cleanliness and attendance of staff. Dr Junaid Mirza expressed resolve to utilize all energies to come up to the expectations of seniors. He appealed doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to cooperate and work hard for improving facilities at LGH.