KARACHI - An accountability court in the city on Saturday granted permission to Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to corruption of Rs463 billion, the judge issued permit to the accused to travel abroad anytime between June 10 to June 12. The court also ordered proceedings on the case on a daily basis from June 11.

The former petroleum minister had travelled abroad for medical treatment earlier this year, but had returned within the time period stipulated by the court. He was apprehended by the Rangers in August 2015 and was released from prison after 19 months on the orders of the Sindh High Court in March 2017.

The PPP leader is accused of treating and harbouring suspected terrorists at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the behest of some MQM and PPP leaders. Corruption references have also been filed against the former minister by NAB for allegedly causing massive losses to the national exchequer through corrupt practices.