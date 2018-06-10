Share:

SAMBRIAL - As the general elections have been scheduled, the aspirants have sped up their struggle for getting tickets of their respective parties.

The leaders of all the political parties are striving to grab party tickets for national constituency NA-76 and provincial constituency PP-44 of Tehsil Sambrial.

Brigadier (r) Aslam Ghumman is the strongest candidate for Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf ticket for NA-76 however Salman Saif Cheema and Zubair Aslam Cheema are also in the race for PTI’s party tickets. Salman Saif Cheema is former ticket holder from NA-112 which is now NA-76 but his position has weakened as Brigadier (r) Aslam Ghumman and his brother Azeem Noori Ghumman have left PML-Q and joined the PTI.

PML N’s Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan is also the strongest candidate for the party ticket as he had been MNA for the period of 2013- 2018. Rana Shamim has differences with local party leadership and there are rumours that he would leave PML N and join PTI.

PTI’s Azeem Noori Ghumman, Idrees Cheema, Haroon Zia Ghumman, Zahid Bhatti, Shakeel Cheema, Hassan Sarfraz Cheema, Umer Ihsan Cheema, Maj (r) Dr Iqbal and Malik Munir are the candidates for party ticket of provincial constituency PP-44. Azeem Noori and Brigadier (r) Aslam Ghumman are real brothers and both are interested for party tickets but the party is reluctant to issue tickets to them.

PML N’s ex-MPA Arshad Warraich is a aspirant of party ticket for provincial constituency PP-44 but Habibullah Sheikh, Mushtaq Butt, Sheikh Waseem, Rana Riaz, Dilawar Butt, Shabina Zikeria Butt and Shamrooz Elahi Ghumman etc are also struggling for the party ticket.

PML N’s Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan got 129,571 votes and became member of National Assembly from NA-112 (now NA 76) in General Elections 2013. PTI’s Salman Saif Cheema got 37,061 and remained runner-up while PPPP’s Ejaz Ahmed Cheema got 23,450 votes.

PML N’s Arshad Javed Warraich got 39,820 votes and became member of Punjab Assembly from PP-131 (now PP 44) in General Elections 2013. PML Q’s Azeem Noori got 31,499 votes and remained runner-up. The other prominent candidate Amjad Cheema contested as independent candidate and got 10,130 votes whereas PTI’s Haroon Zia Ghumman got 6,890 votes.

All the candidates of PML N and PTI are in contact with central leadership for the party tickets.

Political pandits say that PTI’s vote has been improved in Tehsil Sambrial because several leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and PML Q have joined PTI and result of elections 2018 will be different as compare to elections 2013.