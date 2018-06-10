Share:



Protesters gesture and hold up placards at a gathering by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in central London following the jailing of Tommy Robinson for contempt of court.

Protesters gesture and hold up placards at a gathering by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in central London following the jailing of Tommy Robinson for contempt of court.



Protesters gesture and hold up placards at a gathering by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in central London following the jailing of Tommy Robinson for contempt of court.



Protesters hold up placards at a gathering by supporters of far-right spokesman Tommy Robinson in central London following the jailing of Tommy Robinson for contempt of court.