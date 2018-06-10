Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s budget deficit could surge to above 6.5 percent of the GDP during outgoing fiscal year (2017-18) mainly due to expected massive revenue shortfall and provincial governments’ inability to give surplus budgets.

The government had revised the budget deficit target to 5.5 percent of the GDP. Earlier, the government had set budget deficit target at Rs1.48 trillion (4.1 percent of the GDP) for the ongoing financial year 2017-18. However, it is projected that budget deficit could go beyond 6.5 percent of the GDP (above Rs2.237 trillion) by the end of June this year.

The officials informed The Nation that FBR is unlikely to achieve the revised tax collection target of Rs3.935 trillion. Meanwhile, the government’s decision of maintaining oil prices unchanged for the current month would cause revenue loss of Rs20 to Rs25 billion on account of the sales tax and petroleum levy. The FBR is already struggling to collect Rs661 billion in June to meet the revised target. However, sources claimed that FBR would face shortfall of Rs100 billion in revised targets, which would widen the budget deficit . The federal government had already revised the tax collection target to Rs3.935 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year from the Rs4.013 trillion.

On the other hand, the provinces are unlikely to give budget surplus of Rs347 billion, which is another reason for widening of budget deficit . The four provincial governments recorded budget surplus of Rs174.2 billion during July-March of the current fiscal year.

Pakistan’s budget deficit swelled to Rs1.48 trillion during nine months (July to March) of the ongoing fiscal year. The country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs5. 13 trillion (14.9 percent of the GDP) as compared to revenues of Rs3.65 trillion (10.6 percent of the GDP), taking the deficit to Rs1.48 trillion (4.3 percent of the GDP), according to the data of Ministry of Finance.

It is worth mentioning here that government has set budget deficit target at Rs1.89 trillion (4.9 percent of the GDP) for the next fiscal year.