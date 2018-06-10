Share:

LAHORE - Eidul Fitr is right around the corner and Eid preparations are on full bloom in the city while citizens from all walks of life are rushing towards markets to buy their clothes and other accessories for the festive.

Markets and shopping malls are crowded with children and ladies anxious to buy their Eid dresses, bangles, shoes, makeup materials and other accessories.

Markets like Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market and Ichhra Bazaar are hub of shopping now-a-days and heavy rush of women is being observed in these markets.

A larger number of people is visiting city's markets - Liberty, MM Alam Road, Allama Iqbal Town, The Mall, Township Market, Wapda Town, Anarkali Bazaar, Chowk Yatim Khana, DHA, Fortress Stadium, Shahdara Main Bazaar and embroidery shops located inside the Walled City of Lahore - after breaking the fast.

Rehana, a college girl who lives in Walled city, said that Eid shopping had always been fascinating for her.

Special rush has been observed at shoe shops as Eid preparations may never be completed without matching shoes and dresses.

The sale of costume jewellery is also on the peak and women and girls rush to the jewellery shops especially after Iftar.

How come shopping could be complete without beautiful dresses, but rates of clothes have significantly increased, marginalizing the lower middle class or people with low budget to buy the clothes.

Trends of Eid gifts and cards have become out of fashion these days, even than a large number of students still visit card shops.