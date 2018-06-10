Share:

Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf and several other political leaders on Saturday obtained and submitted their nomination forms for the general elections scheduled for July 25. MQM-Pakistan leader of the PIB Faction, Farooq Sattar on Saturday submitted nomination papers from three constituencies of Karachi city -- NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247.

“I will be contesting the upcoming elections in three constituencies. I have submitted nomination papers for the upcoming general elections in NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247,” Sattar said. Talking to the media, Sattar claimed that the MQM-Pakistan has yet to get political freedom and the party offices are still closed. He said the party was not being allowed to run its campaign though the party offices. He demanded that the authorities reopen the MQM-P offices and recover 165 missing party men. He rejected the statement attributed to him about boycott of elections, but said that efforts to corner his party should stop now. He said that no one could exclude the MQM-Pakistan from the political process and if anyone tries to do this, he would face a stiff resistance.

Sattar criticized the newly-inducted caretaker setup in the province and blamed them for being sympathizers of the PPP and spending development funds in the constituencies of the PPP candidates. Also, former military dictator Pervez Musharraf received his nomination form for the NA-247 (South). The constituency consists of areas such as Clifton Cantonment Board, Defence, Karachi Cantonment, Saddar and Arambagh.

The nomination form was received by the former president’s counsel on his behalf after the apex court directed the election commission to receive nomination form of the former military ruler, who is facing treason charges and linked to the murder of Benazir Bhutto and Akbar Bugti. Tough competition is expected for the seat as several other political heavyweights are also throwing their hats into the ring, including MQM’s Farooq Sattar, PTI’s Arif Alvi, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and JI Karachi leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.