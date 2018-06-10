Share:

Women are essential part of life.No one can imagine his life without woman but when we talk about women education many people became worst enemy of their education.

I don't know why? All they want a beautiful young and an educated wife but they don't want that a women get education.

Before the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) people were lived in ignorance. They buried their daughters alive due to their ignorance .They gave importance to their sons.

The prophet gave women the equal rights. He had showed them the importance of education not only for a better life style but also for religious obligation.

The first word of revelation upon Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), ‘Iqra’, shows the importance of education for both male and female because Islam gives the equal rights to man and woman.

Anas ibn Malik reported: The Messenger of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) said, “Acquiring knowledge is an obligation to every Muslim (men and women)” – (Sunan Ibn Majah 224)

Education is very essential for both men and women because it is only one thing which differentiate between animals and human beings. It is only way which we learned how to eat , wear, live and talk to others in a good manner. The way which we can change our living style in a society is only Education. It is a famous saying: "Give me an educated mother, I shall promise you the birth of a civilized, educated nation.”(Napoleon Bonapart)

Today we are living in the 21th century and women too have equal rights. But in the rural areas there are so many people who do not want to educate their women because they think that women do not need education. They think that women are expected to take care of everyone except themselves. They have to take care of the children, stay home, clean up the house, and be the self-denying wife and mother. They think only that the life of a woman is all about getting married, having children, but they don't know the world has been changed. Now women are participating equally with men in the development of Pakistan. They are serving as being a teacher, doctor, lawyer, justice, police officer, pilot and in army and many other fields of life where only men were allowed as well. Like past women are facing many outdated social customs and religious handicap now. But through their education they can defend themselves in a better way and they know how to achieve their rights equally to men.

An educated woman can be helpful in eradicating many social evils like dowry and unemployment etc. A man who is well educated can change only his own behaviour but an educated woman can change the whole environment of a family. She will be a good daughter, wife as well as a good mother. To be a good daughter, a good wife as well as a good mother education is very essential to her. It is only education which tells her how to be a good daughter ,a good wife and a good mother as well. As being a mother an important duty to her is only the education of her children. A child whole future depends on teaching it receives early childhood period from a mother.

Thus the education of a woman is the education of entire family because an educated woman makes her family well educated and an educated family contribute in the development of the country.

The writer is from Humanities

Department, Batch 11, CIIT Vehari