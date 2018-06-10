Share:

KHANEWAL - Murder incidents are on the rise in Khanewal district due to the alleged negligence of police.

In Sarai Sidhu police precincts, a 26-year-old man was murdered over a dispute of irrigation of canal. Two parties had been locked in enmity over canal water share for irrigation of fields. One Abdur Razzaq Sial submitted an application to the police against his neighbour Mushtaq stating that they were making attempts to occupy the state-owned water route. The police, as usual, did not bother to take notice of the complaint. As a result, accused Mushtaq, along with his brother, started throwing containers of mud and soil on the water route. Abdur Razzaq tried to prevent them from doing so. Mushtaq got furious and murdered Abdur Razzaq by firing shots on him from a repeater. Abdur Razzaq died on the spot.

Talking to media, locals said that the murder incident happened due to negligence on part of the Sarai Sidhu station house officer.

They said that this was not the first time that the SHO did not respond to a public complaint, adding that he acted as if there were no one to hold him accountable for his indifference to duty. They said that it was a clear picture of bad performance of police, adding that this was the second murder in Khanewal district due to police negligence.

Few days back, people had tortured a man namely Liaquat to death, suspecting him a robber in jurisdiction of Chab Kalan police. People said that these two murders could have been avoided if police had responded on time. “But, maintaining law and order has never been amongst priorities of the police,” they regretted.

When contacted, police said that Liaquat was a criminal and there were cases registered against him at police stations. But they failed to give a reasonable answer concerning murder of Abdur Razzaq.